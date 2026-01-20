Europe must make it clear to US President Donald Trump that “enough is enough,” Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has said in Davos.
"The more indulgent you are towards him, the more brazen he becomes," De Wever said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the Belga news agency reported on Tuesday.
De Wever said restoring Europe’s competitiveness must be an absolute priority, but stressed that Trump’s recent rhetoric on Greenland and tariff threats posed an additional challenge to the EU.
De Wever is expected to meet Trump on Wednesday alongside King Philippe of Belgium and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, although he cast doubt on whether the meeting would take place.
"That is if that one goes ahead; you never know with Trump," he said.
Tariff threats
On Monday, Trump threatened to impose 200 percent tariffs on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron declined to join Trump’s proposed Board of Peace, an international initiative initially focused on Gaza.
The move followed earlier threats to introduce import tariffs of up to 10 percent on European countries that have sent troops to Greenland, rising to 25 percent in June.
De Wever said Europe must respond by strengthening its single market, boosting competitiveness, and forging new alliances.
“We have to arm ourselves,” he said. “The European Council must drive the agenda and say: do this, and nothing else.”
‘Back down, or we go all the way’
In a separate interview with Belgian broadcaster VRT NWS, De Wever said Europe must make it clear it would not tolerate threats of military action against allied territory.
"We must tell Trump, as Europe: ‘This is as far as it goes and no further. Back down or we go all the way,’” he said.
De Wever acknowledged that Trump’s past pressure on allies to increase defence spending was rational.
"But threatening NATO allies with military intervention on NATO territory is so unprecedented that you are really approaching a breaking point," he added.
The issue is expected to be discussed at an informal European Council meeting on Thursday.
De Wever said it was now evident that Europe must act decisively. "It seems obvious to me that the knife must be put on the table now," he said.