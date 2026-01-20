Europe must make it clear to US President Donald Trump that “enough is enough,” Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has said in Davos.

"The more indulgent you are towards him, the more brazen he becomes," De Wever said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the Belga news agency reported on Tuesday.

De Wever said restoring Europe’s competitiveness must be an absolute priority, but stressed that Trump’s recent rhetoric on Greenland and tariff threats posed an additional challenge to the EU.

De Wever is expected to meet Trump on Wednesday alongside King Philippe of Belgium and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, although he cast doubt on whether the meeting would take place.

"That is if that one goes ahead; you never know with Trump," he said.

Related TRT World - Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders

Tariff threats

On Monday, Trump threatened to impose 200 percent tariffs on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron declined to join Trump’s proposed Board of Peace, an international initiative initially focused on Gaza.

The move followed earlier threats to introduce import tariffs of up to 10 percent on European countries that have sent troops to Greenland, rising to 25 percent in June.

De Wever said Europe must respond by strengthening its single market, boosting competitiveness, and forging new alliances.