Massive explosion hits port in Iran's Bandar Abbas
It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties from the blast, which appeared to be at Rajaei port in the city.
Rajaei port is one of the seaports of Iran. Image: X.com/@iraninarabic_ir / Others
April 26, 2025

A large explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, with at least 115 people injured after the blast, state media reported.

The blast occurred as Iran began a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman, although the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

"The cause of this incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area. We are currently evacuating and transferring the injured to medical centres," a local crisis management official told state TV.

Semi-official Tasnim news agency added that the port's activities were suspended to extinguish the fire and that considering the large number of port employees "many people were probably injured or even killed in the incident."

The blast shattered windows within a radius of several kilometres, Iranian media said, with footage shared online showing a mushroom cloud forming following the explosion.

In 2020, computers at the same port were hit by a cyberattack that caused massive backups on waterways and roads leading to the facility. The Washington Post had reported that Iran's arch-foe Israel appeared to be behind that incident as retaliation for an earlier Iranian cyberattack.

