POLITICS
2 min read
US to seize oil from tanker captured near Venezuela as sanctions pressure intensifies
White House defends tanker operation as Caracas condemns 'international piracy' and Trump widens campaign targeting Maduro’s inner circle.
US to seize oil from tanker captured near Venezuela as sanctions pressure intensifies
US to seize oil from captured tanker as clash with Venezuela deepens / AA
December 11, 2025

The White House has said that the Trump administration intends to seize the oil cargo aboard a tanker captured off the coast of Venezuela, escalating tensions with Caracas at a moment of sharp regional confrontation.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt defended the seizure, calling the vessel a "sanctioned shadow vessel" allegedly used to transport black-market oil tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"The president is committed to stopping the illegal flow of drugs into our country. He’s also fully committed to effectuating this administration’s sanction policy. And that’s what you saw, and the world saw take place yesterday," she said.

Investigators are on board the tanker, interviewing the crew and collecting evidence.

The vessel is being taken to a US port, with the administration preparing legal proceedings to formally seize its cargo.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Coast Guard, with Defence Department support, executed a federal seizure warrant for the tanker, which Washington alleges transported sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran.

Venezuela condemned the move as "a blatant act of theft and international piracy."

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said the action, paired with recent remarks by President Donald Trump, demonstrated that Washington’s policy was part of "a deliberate plan to plunder our energy resources."

RECOMMENDED

He said the real motive behind US pressure "has always been our natural wealth, our oil, our energy," adding that Venezuela would respond before "all existing international bodies."

RelatedTRT World - US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela coast, Trump says

Sanctions on Maduro’s nephews

The US on Thursday also imposed sanctions on three nephews of President Maduro — Franqui Flores, Carlos Flores and Efrain Campo — along with six firms accused of transporting Venezuelan oil.

The measures block access to any assets under US jurisdiction and bar US entities from doing business with them.

The sanctions deepen a long-running feud involving Maduro’s family; in 2022, Venezuela freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the release of Flores and Campo, who had been jailed in the US on narcotics convictions.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE