WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
ICC rejects Israel's bid to block Gaza probe, dealing blow to Netanyahu appeal
The ruling deals a setback to Israel’s efforts to overturn the arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
ICC rejects Israel's bid to block Gaza probe, dealing blow to Netanyahu appeal
The court said the original investigation, opened in 2021, already covered war crimes committed “since June 13, 2014, with no end date.” / Reuters
December 15, 2025

The International Criminal Court’s appeals chamber has rejected Israel’s challenge to the legality of the court’s investigation into war crimes committed in Gaza after October 2023.

In a judgment issued on Monday, judges confirmed an earlier ruling by the pre-trial chamber, finding that there had been no “new situation” requiring the prosecutor to restart the process or issue a fresh notification to Israel.

The appeals chamber ruled that the investigation since October 2023 concerns “the same type of armed conflicts, concerning the same territories, with the same alleged parties to these conflicts” as those already under investigation in the long-running Palestine case.

Israel had argued that the scale of the conflict after October 7 marked a fundamental change, triggering new legal obligations under Article 18 of the Rome Statute.

Judges rejected that claim, concluding that “no substantial change to the parameters of the investigation requiring new notification had occurred.”

The court said the original investigation, opened in 2021, already covered war crimes committed “since June 13, 2014, with no end date.”

RelatedTRT World - ICC vows to defend independence despite US sanctions over Israel warrants
RECOMMENDED

The ruling strengthens the legal basis for arrest warrants issued in November 2024 against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel rejects the ICC’s jurisdiction.

While the judges noted that their decision “does not impact, in any way, on the ability of States… to raise issues of admissibility for cases,” the judgment removes a key procedural obstacle to the Gaza investigation continuing.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.

Although a ceasefire took effect on October 10, living conditions in Gaza have not improved, as Israel continues to impose strict restrictions on the entry of aid trucks, violating the humanitarian protocol of the agreement.

RelatedTRT World - ICC rejects Israel's appeal bid over arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal