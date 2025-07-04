Tel Aviv has abducted and jailed about one million Palestinians since 1967 — averaging 47 arrests per day — with Israel's prison system remaining the "backbone of its occupation" of Palestine, a new report by non-profit American Muslims for Palestine has revealed.

"Israel has historically kept prison head-count near 6,000 at any one time, fluctuating during escalations, but reverting to the mean quickly," according to the report, titled "The Carceral History of Occupied Palestine."