Israel abducted, jailed 1,000,000 Palestinians since 1967
As of May 2025, 10,068 Palestinians — including children — are currently in Israeli jails.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Semih Genc / TRT World
July 4, 2025

Tel Aviv has abducted and jailed about one million Palestinians since 1967 — averaging 47 arrests per day — with Israel's prison system remaining the "backbone of its occupation" of Palestine, a new report by non-profit American Muslims for Palestine has revealed. 

"Israel has historically kept prison head-count near 6,000 at any one time, fluctuating during escalations, but reverting to the mean quickly," according to the report, titled "The Carceral History of Occupied Palestine."

Numbers surged sevenfold after Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, with the number of new detainees — who now account for nearly one-third of all Palestinians held in Israeli prisons — increasing from 350 to 2,373 per month. 

The report also highlights how Tel Aviv enforces its carceral system through restrictions on movement and draconian laws as part of a system sustained by US money, weapons and diplomatic cover.

