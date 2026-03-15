Israel may soon approve the mobilisation of up to 450,000 reserve troops as part of preparations for a possible ground incursion in Lebanon, Israeli media reported.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said it has "learned" that the mobilisation of this number of personnel is part of military preparations for war and the possibility of a ground incursion in Lebanon. However, the broadcaster did not provide a source for this information.

According to the report, the proposal is expected to be presented soon to government ministers and the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for approval.

The broadcaster said the currently authorised ceiling for reservist mobilisation stands at about 260,000 troops, based on a government decision issued in January, meaning the new request would significantly expand the current limit.

The media report comes amid rising tensions with Lebanon, where the Israeli army is reviewing options to expand its military aggression, including the possibility of launching a ground incursion.

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