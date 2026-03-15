Israel may soon approve the mobilisation of up to 450,000 reserve troops as part of preparations for a possible ground incursion in Lebanon, Israeli media reported.
Israel's public broadcaster KAN said it has "learned" that the mobilisation of this number of personnel is part of military preparations for war and the possibility of a ground incursion in Lebanon. However, the broadcaster did not provide a source for this information.
According to the report, the proposal is expected to be presented soon to government ministers and the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for approval.
The broadcaster said the currently authorised ceiling for reservist mobilisation stands at about 260,000 troops, based on a government decision issued in January, meaning the new request would significantly expand the current limit.
The media report comes amid rising tensions with Lebanon, where the Israeli army is reviewing options to expand its military aggression, including the possibility of launching a ground incursion.
Capturing more land
The report also said Israeli forces recently targeted infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including a bridge over the Litani River, claiming that it had been used as a passage for fighters from Hezbollah.
It added that Israel is also considering expanding the buffer zone in southern Lebanon while consulting with the US over developments along the northern border.
Since February 28, Israel and the US have launched war on Iran that killed hundreds of people, including Iran’s then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other security officials.
Iran has responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and targeting what it describes as US interests in several Arab countries, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, which the affected states have condemned.
On March 2, Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire in place since November 2024 and the killing of Khamenei.
Israel, on the same day, expanded its strikes to Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon before launching a ground incursion in southern Lebanon on March 3.