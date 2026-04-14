The United States, Israel, and Lebanon have agreed to begin direct negotiations following a trilateral meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC.

The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and attended by Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, included "productive discussions" on steps toward initiating direct talks, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

"All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue," the statement said, adding that the United States has expressed its hope that talks can exceed the scope of the 2024 agreement and bring about a "comprehensive peace deal."

Washington affirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments, brokered by the US, and not through any separate track.

According to the statement, Israel expressed support for disarming non-state armed groups and dismantling militant infrastructure in Lebanon.

Lebanon reaffirmed the "urgent need" for the full implementation of the November 2024 deal, calling for a ceasefire and "concrete measures" to address the country's worsening humanitarian crisis.

Related TRT World - Israel and Lebanon commence first direct talks in decades at US State Department

Direct diplomatic engagement