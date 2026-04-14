The United States, Israel, and Lebanon have agreed to begin direct negotiations following a trilateral meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC.
The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and attended by Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, included "productive discussions" on steps toward initiating direct talks, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
"All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue," the statement said, adding that the United States has expressed its hope that talks can exceed the scope of the 2024 agreement and bring about a "comprehensive peace deal."
Washington affirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments, brokered by the US, and not through any separate track.
According to the statement, Israel expressed support for disarming non-state armed groups and dismantling militant infrastructure in Lebanon.
Lebanon reaffirmed the "urgent need" for the full implementation of the November 2024 deal, calling for a ceasefire and "concrete measures" to address the country's worsening humanitarian crisis.
Direct diplomatic engagement
The talks, the first direct diplomatic engagement between the two countries in more than 30 years, came as Israel continues an air and ground offensive in southern Lebanon.
Rubio told reporters the talks marked the start of a "process," saying a lasting solution would take time but could help lay the groundwork for a "permanent" peace.
"All of the complexities of this matter are not going to be resolved in the next six hours, but we can begin to move forward," he said.
The Israeli army expanded its offensive across Lebanon on March 2, despite a ceasefire deal that took effect in November 2024.
According to Lebanese health authorities, at least 2,089 people have since been killed.
Hezbollah rejected the planned negotiations, calling them "futile" and urging the government to confront Israeli "aggression."
Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous conflicts.