Türkiye and Armenia have agreed to mutually facilitate visa procedures for their diplomatic, service, and special passport holders, the Turkish foreign ministry has said.

Starting this Thursday, January 1, holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports from both countries will be eligible to obtain free e-visas, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It added that on this occasion, Ankara and Yerevan also reaffirm their commitment to continuing the normalisation process between the two countries unconditionally, with the goal of full normalisation.

The move comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this month that Türkiye will take “some symbolic steps” starting early 2026 as part of ongoing normalisation processes with Armenia.

Related TRT World - Türkiye border could open soon amid positive dialogue: Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed Erdogan’s remarks, saying “the time has come” for advancing the normalisation process between Ankara and Yerevan.