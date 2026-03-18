WAR ON IRAN
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Iran threatens strikes on Gulf energy after US, Israel bomb Tehran's major gas facility
Qatar, which shares the massive South Pars gas field with Iran, condemns the US-Israeli strikes.
Iran threatens strikes on Gulf energy after US, Israel bomb Tehran's major gas facility
FILE PHOTO: The SPQ1 gas platform is seen on the southern edge of Iran's South Pars gas field in the Gulf. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned of imminent strikes on major oil and gas facilities in Gulf countries after a US-Israeli strike on Iranian facilities in the South Pars gas field.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday, the IRGC issued an “urgent warning” to citizens and residents near several facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

It said that repeated warnings had previously been issued to Gulf governments, accusing them of pursuing what it described as a “dangerous path".

The warnings come after Iranian media reported a US-Israeli air strike on gas storage tanks at Iran’s South Pars field in the southern city of Asaluyeh on Wednesday, halting production at two refineries with a combined capacity of about 100 million cubic metres per day.

Qatar, which shares the massive South Pars gas field with Iran, condemned the US-Israeli strikes.

"Israel's targeting of facilities linked to Iran's South Pars gas field, which represents an extension of Qatar's North Field, is a dangerous and irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari wrote on X.

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"Targeting energy infrastructure constitutes a threat to global energy security, to the peoples of the region, and to its environment."

The statement from IRGC listed multiple sites it described as “direct and legitimate targets", including the SAMREF refinery and Jubail petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia, the Al Hosn gas field in the UAE, and the Mesaieed petrochemical complex and Ras Laffan refinery in Qatar.

The IRGC called on civilians, residents, and employees to immediately leave these areas and move to a safe distance without delay, warning that the sites could be targeted “within the coming hours".

The US and Israel have continued joint attacks on Iran since February 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Iran hits back at Israel and Gulf states following Larijani assassination as Tel Aviv strikes Beirut
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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