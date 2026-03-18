Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned of imminent strikes on major oil and gas facilities in Gulf countries after a US-Israeli strike on Iranian facilities in the South Pars gas field.



According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday, the IRGC issued an “urgent warning” to citizens and residents near several facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

It said that repeated warnings had previously been issued to Gulf governments, accusing them of pursuing what it described as a “dangerous path".



The warnings come after Iranian media reported a US-Israeli air strike on gas storage tanks at Iran’s South Pars field in the southern city of Asaluyeh on Wednesday, halting production at two refineries with a combined capacity of about 100 million cubic metres per day.

Qatar, which shares the massive South Pars gas field with Iran, condemned the US-Israeli strikes.

"Israel's targeting of facilities linked to Iran's South Pars gas field, which represents an extension of Qatar's North Field, is a dangerous and irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari wrote on X.