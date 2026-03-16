Member countries of the International Energy Agency could release more oil into the market later, "as and if needed" after they have already agreed the largest-ever reserve release, Executive Director Fatih Birol has said.

Birol said on Monday that there will still be over 1.4 billion barrels remaining in IEA members' emergency oil stocks.

"Despite this huge release, we still have a lot of stocks left. This current stock release, once it is completed, will reduce the emergency stocks in IEA countries only by around 20 percent," Birol said in a video statement.

According to Birol, oil from the IEA reserves was already flowing in Asia after countries had decided to make 400 million barrels of crude available as oil prices started spiking in the wake of the US-Israeli war against Iran.