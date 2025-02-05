An internal department advisory showed that India's finance ministry has asked its employees to avoid using AI tools including ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official purposes, citing risks posed to the confidentiality of government documents and data.

Reports of the advisory surfaced on social media on Tuesday, ahead of a scheduled visit to India by OpenAI chief Sam Altman on Wednesday, when he is also due to meet the IT minister.

"It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek etc.) in the office computers and devices pose risks for confidentiality of (government) data and documents," said the advisory by the Indian Finance Ministry dated January 29.

Representatives for India's finance ministry, ChatGPT-parent OpenAI and DeepSeek did not immediately respond to requests for comment.