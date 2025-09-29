Türkiye's president on Monday underlined the prominence of the Palestinian cause at last week’s UN meeting in New York, saying, "Despite Israel's efforts to block it, the Palestinian cause left its mark on the 80th UN General Assembly."

Aside from a few countries, "almost no one wants to stand alongside Israel or be seen in a photo with the (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address to the nation after a Cabinet meeting.

Hailing the number of countries recognising Palestine shooting up to 158, Erdogan said that "as a leading country in this struggle, we are very pleased."

Türkiye firmly stands with the Palestinian people defending their land, freedom, and dignity, he reiterated.

"Although delayed, recognition of the state of Palestine by two Security Council members carries paramount importance," he added, referring to Britain and France.