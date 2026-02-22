A "massive" Ukrainian missile attack inflicted serious damage on energy infrastructure and disrupted supplies of power, heat and water in Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, the region's governor said early on Monday.
"There has been, as a result, serious damage to energy infrastructure," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
"In residences, there are interruptions in supplies of electricity, water and heat."
Gladkov described the attack as "massive", affecting both the city of Belgorod, 40 kilometres from the border, and the surrounding area.
He said the extent of damage would be assessed at first light.
Belgorod has frequently come under attack from Ukrainian forces in the conflict, whose fourth anniversary will be marked this week.
Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.
US-mediated peace efforts have faltered amid sharply conflicting demands.
President Vladimir Putin insists Ukraine withdraw from the four regions Moscow claims, abandon its NATO aspirations, limit its military and grant official status to the Russian language. Ukraine has rejected those terms.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a ceasefire along current lines but refuses territorial concessions without firm security guarantees.