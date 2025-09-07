The Global Sumud Flotilla marked the first anniversary on Saturday of the death of Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank, honouring her memory in a social media post.
“Aysenur and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and allies have been killed by the Israeli government and occupation over the decades, and they’ve done so with total impunity,” said the post.
The flotilla described its mission as sailing on behalf of those “massacred while standing for humanity and just peace,” and said it views the voyage as “a statement against genocide.”
“We understand that our safety and freedom as humanity are bound to that of Palestine, and we choose action, just as Aysenur did,” it said. “As we sail for Palestine, she is with us.”
Israeli sharpshooter killed Eygi
Eygi, 26, was killed on September 6, 2024, by Israeli forces during a protest against illegal Jewish settlements near Nablus.
Video evidence and witness accounts show that Eygi was targeted and killed by an Israeli sniper.
Despite the evidence, the Israeli military’s preliminary findings claimed she was “highly likely” hit “indirectly and unintentionally” as its forces fired at protesters allegedly throwing rocks.
The Global Sumud Flotilla is an international humanitarian initiative launched in July 2025, consisting of more than 50 vessels from ports like Barcelona, aimed at breaking Israel's naval blockade of Gaza.
Its primary goal is to deliver essential aid, such as food, medicine and supplies to Gaza, where famine conditions have been officially declared.