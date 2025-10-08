EUROPE
NATO allies hone multi-domain strike capabilities in Poland exercise
Forces from nine NATO nations conduct a major find, fix, track and target (F2T2) exercise in Poland to enhance allied readiness and interoperability across air, land, sea, cyber and space domains.
Danish F-35s and Spanish Typhoons take part in NATO’s F2T2 exercise in Poland, showcasing multi-domain coordination. / Others
October 8, 2025

Allied forces from nine NATO nations — Denmark, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States — carried out a find, fix, track and target (F2T2) exercise in Poland on 2 October 2025, testing the Alliance’s ability to operate in complex, contested environments.

The multi-domain training mission, coordinated by NATO Allied Air Command, aimed to enhance integration and interoperability among member states, ensuring Allied forces remain ready to respond to any potential threat to the Alliance.

F2T2 operations require close coordination across all warfighting domains — air, land, sea, cyber and space — to achieve precise mission outcomes.

This exercise, officials said, further refined the Allies’ tactical proficiency and multi-domain integration, key elements of NATO’s deterrence and defence posture.

Tactical command and control

The mission featured Danish F-35s and Spanish Typhoons conducting coordinated operations, demonstrating seamless fourth- and fifth-generation fighter integration. A French Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) and a Turkish KC-135 provided aerial refuelling, extending the duration and flexibility of the mission.

NATO’s Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) offered airborne command and control, ensuring cross-domain coordination and relaying notional target data to both air and ground assets.

The Polish Armed Forces provided additional tactical command and control during the exercise, reinforcing joint operational capability.

The Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) Torrejon led the planning and execution of the Command and Control (C2) aspects of the exercise.

Officials said the ability to conduct integrated precision strike missions across multiple domains reflects NATO’s steadfast commitment to protecting its territory and populations, maintaining secure airspace, and promoting a stable security environment.

