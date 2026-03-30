TÜRKİYE
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NATO intercepts a ballistic missile launched from Iran entering Turkish airspace
A projectile launched from Iran was intercepted by air and missile defence systems in the Eastern Mediterranean, Ankara says.
NATO intercepts a ballistic missile launched from Iran entering Turkish airspace
NATO intercepts ballistic munition launched from Iran entering Turkish airspace / Reuters
a day ago

A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye’s defence ministry has said.

This is the fourth interception since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28.

“A ballistic munition, determined to have been launched from Iran and to have entered Turkish airspace, has been neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

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The ministry added that Türkiye is responding decisively to any potential threat and is closely monitoring developments in the region.

“All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at the country’s territory and airspace, and all developments in the region are being closely monitored with priority given to our national security,” the statement said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye readies Patriot defence system to protect its airspace amid Iran war
SOURCE:AA
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