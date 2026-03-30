A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye’s defence ministry has said.

This is the fourth interception since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28.

“A ballistic munition, determined to have been launched from Iran and to have entered Turkish airspace, has been neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.