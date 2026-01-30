Türkiye and Nigeria this week signed an agreement on increasing military collaboration, marking a strategic recalibration of Abuja’s long-drawn battle against terrorism pulverising parts of the African nation.

The Protocol on Military Cooperation, covering intelligence sharing, was among nine agreements signed between Ankara and Abuja during Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Türkiye.

Nigeria’s Defence Minister Christopher Musa described the visit as a reaffirmation of Abuja’s determination to strengthen the Nigerian Armed Forces against terrorism, armed robbers known locally as ‘bandits’ and other security threats.

“This administration is committed to empowering the armed forces with the right capabilities, partnerships, and technologies,” Musa said, stressing that the Türkiye engagements were designed to produce concrete operational outcomes rather than symbolic diplomacy.

President Erdogan pledged Türkiye’s continued support for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, confirming that both sides reviewed deeper cooperation in joint military training, intelligence sharing, and defence industry collaboration.

“We stand with the brotherly people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism. We reviewed opportunities for closer cooperation in military training and intelligence,” he said.

“We are ready to share Türkiye’s significant experience in counterterrorism,” he added, warning that terrorist networks—particularly across Africa’s Sahel region—pose a growing threat to regional stability.

The security cooperation between the two countries is being interpreted by analysts as a recalibration of Nigeria’s counterterrorism strategy—one that seeks to move beyond fragmented responses towards a more integrated, doctrine-driven, and sustainable security framework.

The latest developments come just a month after the US military strikes on camps of the Daesh and linked terror groups in northwest Nigeria.

Institutional capacity building

Security analysts argue that the true value of Türkiye’s experience lies not in hardware alone, but in institutional capacity-building.

“The cooperation between the two countries is already well established, with Nigeria operating Bayraktar TB2 armed drones and T129 ATAK helicopters,” Nigerian security expert Kabiru Adamu tells TRT World.

“The current phase of engagement sharpens five priority areas: joint training, intelligence sharing, counterterrorism collaboration, defence technology exchange, and access to advanced platforms.”

The doctrinal shift, analysts say, is critical for Nigeria, where counterterrorism efforts have often been constrained by coordination gaps between intelligence, operations, and crisis response.

“Türkiye’s counterterrorism model is built on bringing the intelligence cycle, operational planning, and crisis management under a single roof,” an approach that helps move operations away from “fragmented and episodic reactions” toward a shared doctrine and strategic narrative, Turkish policy expert Tunc Demirtas from the SETA think tank tells TRT World.