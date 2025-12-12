WORLD
3 min read
South Sudan announces deal with Sudanese warring parties to take control of Heglig oilfield
The deal allows South Sudanese forces to secure vital oil pipelines amid years of clashes and growing humanitarian concerns in Sudan.
South Sudan announces deal with Sudanese warring parties to take control of Heglig oilfield
Heglig produces roughly half of Sudan’s crude, making it a critical oil hub for the region. [File photo] / Reuters
December 12, 2025

South Sudan has reached an unprecedented deal with the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to place security at the Heglig oilfield in West Kordofan under the control of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

The area is claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan but administered by Sudan.

The agreement gives the SSPDF “primary security responsibility” for the oil installations, government spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny said on Thursday at a press briefing in Juba, South Sudan’s capital.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit brokered the deal after urging both sides of Sudan’s conflict to halt clashes around the oilfield, Ateny added.

On Wednesday, SSPDF Chief of Staff Paul Nang confirmed that Kiir had held talks with Sudan’s Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, securing an accord allowing South Sudanese forces to enter Heglig.

Under the deal, Ateny said, both the Sudanese army and RSF are required to withdraw from the area.

Heglig is a crucial hub for Sudanese oil, located in West Kordofan near the border between the two countries, producing roughly half of the country’s crude.

South Sudanese oil is exported through a Sudanese pipeline that runs 1,610 kilometres to Port Bashayer on the Red Sea.

Neither Sudanese authorities nor the RSF had commented on the agreement.

However, Omar al Digeir, head of the Sudanese Congress Party, suggested on social media that the silence may indicate an “unannounced confirmation” of the deal.

RECOMMENDED

He called on both sides to direct the same political will toward achieving a broader humanitarian truce.

RelatedTRT World - What’s happening in Sudan — and how it got this bad

Sudan’s civil war

The RSF announced on Monday that it had seized Heglig and was protecting the oil facilities on claims to safeguard South Sudan’s economic interests, which depend heavily on the uninterrupted flow of crude through Sudanese territory.

The Sudanese government has previously accused the RSF of targeting oil infrastructure, including a drone attack on the Juba oil-processing station in White Nile State on November 15, which temporarily halted exports.

The three Kordofan states—North, West and South—have seen weeks of fierce fighting between the army and the RSF, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control.

The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and centre, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer