US President Donald Trump said that he is not yet prepared to make a deal with Iran to end the widening war.

Trump said on Saturday the terms of any potential agreement "aren't good enough yet" and declined to provide details on what a deal would require.

"Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he told NBC News in a phone interview.

He added that a commitment from Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions would likely be a key component.

Trump also expressed surprise at Iran's attacks on other countries in response to the US-Israeli unprovoked war, and described American strikes on Kharg Island as having "totally demolished" most of the island's military facilities. He added that "we may hit it a few more times just for fun."

'Sweeping strait strongly'