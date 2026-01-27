UN human rights experts said on Tuesday they had protested to Switzerland after a group of students was sentenced for trespassing after taking part in pro-Palestinian protests at a Swiss-funded university.

Around 70 students at the Swiss university ETH Zurich took part in a peaceful sit-in in May 2024 as part of student demonstrations in several cities during the Gaza genocide before being dispersed by police.

Students who took part in the protests were opposing the Swiss facility's partnerships with Israeli universities, the UN experts said.

"Peaceful student activism, on and off campus, is part of students’ rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and must not be criminalised," the UN experts said, adding that they had written to the Swiss government and the university to raise the issue.