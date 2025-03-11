Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the recent agreement aimed at safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity, emphasising that its full implementation would benefit the Syrian people the most.

Speaking at an iftar event at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said Türkiye views all efforts to eliminate terrorism from Syria as steps in the right direction.

"The winners of this agreement will be the Syrians," he stated, underscoring Ankara’s commitment to regional stability.

Syria unity agreement

Erdogan’s remarks come a day after the Syrian Presidency announced a breakthrough agreement between Syrian President Ahmad Alsharaa and SDF, the Syrian branch of the YPG/PKK terror group.

The deal reaffirms Syria’s territorial unity and rejects any form of division, according to a statement from the Syrian Presidency. It also ensures the participation of all Syrians in political processes and state institutions, irrespective of their religious or ethnic backgrounds.

Additionally, it recognises the Kurdish community as an integral part of the Syrian state and guarantees their citizenship and constitutional rights.

Türkiye has long advocated for Syria’s sovereignty and opposed any separatist movements, particularly those linked to the PKK/YPG, which Ankara, along with the US, NATO, and EU, consider terrorist organisations.

The agreement aligns with Türkiye’s broader stance of preserving Syria’s territorial unity while eliminating terror threats along its borders.