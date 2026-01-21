At least eight Nigerian soldiers have been killed and 50 wounded when Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military formation in Borno state.

The terrorists arrived by motorcycle and in armoured vehicles in the incident on Monday, security sources said on Wednesday.

A military source said the military formation was part of an offensive to flush out insurgents from the Timbuktu Triangle, a longstanding militant stronghold in northeastern Nigeria.

The insurgents engaged the troops in a heavy gun battle, according to the sources.

In a statement on Wednesday, the military said troops had cleared several strongholds in the Timbuktu Triangle and disrupted planned attacks with vehicle‑borne improvised explosive device (VBIED).

The military said troops neutralised one explosive‑laden vehicle but a second breached defensive positions, killing several soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, a civilian militia that supports the military.

The bodies of those killed and the wounded were being transported to the military hospital at Maimalari Barracks in Maiduguri.