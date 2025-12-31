Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that reunification of Taiwan with China is "unstoppable," a day after Beijing concluded two-day military drills around the island.

"We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship. The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable," said Xi in his New Year address on Wednesday.

Beijing launched the two-day Justice Mission 2025 joint military drills on Monday, days after the US approved a one-time record sale of arms worth over $11 billion to Taipei.