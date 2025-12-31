WORLD
China's Xi calls Taiwan reunification 'unstoppable' after drills
Beijing concluded the two-day Justice Mission 2025 joint military drills earlier this week, days after the US approved a one-time record arms sale worth over $11 billion to Taipei.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his 2026 New Year message in Beijing, on December 31 2025. / Photo: Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP / AP
December 31, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that reunification of Taiwan with China is "unstoppable," a day after Beijing concluded two-day military drills around the island.

"We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship. The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable," said Xi in his New Year address on Wednesday.

Beijing launched the two-day Justice Mission 2025 joint military drills on Monday, days after the US approved a one-time record sale of arms worth over $11 billion to Taipei.

China deems Taiwan a "breakaway province" while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

"The world today is undergoing both changes and turbulence, and some regions are still engulfed in war," Xi said.

"China always stands on the right side of history and is ready to work with all countries to advance world peace and development and build a community with a shared future for humanity," he added.

SOURCE:AA
