National Institutes of Health, Jay Bhattacharya pledged his openness to views that might conflict with his own. "Dissent, he said, "is the very essence of science."

That commitment is being put to the test.

On Monday, scores of scientists at the world's premier medical research agency sent their Trump-appointed leader a letter titled the Bethesda Declaration, a frontal challenge to "policies that undermine the NIH mission, waste public resources, and harm the health of Americans and people across the globe."

It says: "We dissent."

In a capital where insiders often insist on anonymity to say such things publicly, more than 90 NIH researchers, programme directors, branch chiefs and scientific review officers put their signatures on the letter — and their careers on the line.

They went public in the face of a "culture of fear and suppression" they say President Donald Trump's administration has spread through the federal civil service. "We are compelled to speak up when our leadership prioritizes political momentum over human safety and faithful stewardship of public resources," the declaration says.

Named for the agency's headquarters location in Maryland, the Bethesda Declaration details upheaval in the world's premier public health research institution over the course of mere months.

It addresses the abrupt termination of 2,100 research grants valued at more than $12 billion and some of the human costs that have resulted, such as cutting off medication regimens to participants in clinical trials or leaving them with unmonitored device implants.

In one case, an NIH-supported study of multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis in Haiti had to be stopped, ceasing antibiotic treatment mid-course for patients.

In a number of cases, trials that were mostly completed were rendered useless without the money to finish and analyse the work, the letter says.

"Ending a $5 million research study when it is 80 percent complete does not save $1 million," it says, "it wastes $4 million."

The mask comes off

The four-page letter, addressed to Bhattacharya but also sent to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and members of Congress who oversee the NIH, was endorsed by 250 anonymous employees of the agency besides the 92 who signed.

Jenna Norton, who oversees health disparity research at the agency's National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, recently appeared at a forum by Senator Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., to talk about what's happening at the NIH.

At the event, she masked to conceal her identity. Now the mask is off. She was a lead organiser of the declaration.

"I want people to know how bad things are at NIH," Norton told The Associated Press.

The signers said they modeled their indictment after Bhattacharya’s own Great Barrington Declaration of October 2020, when he was a professor at Stanford University Medical School.

His declaration drew together likeminded infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists who dissented from what they saw as excessive COVID-19 lockdown policies and felt ostracised by the larger public health community that pushed those policies, including the NIH.

"He is proud of his statement, and we are proud of ours," said Sarah Kobrin, a branch chief at the NIH's National Cancer Institute who signed the Bethesda Declaration.

Cancer research is sidelined As chief of the Health Systems and Interventions Research Branch, Kobrin provides scientific oversight of researchers across the country who've been funded by the cancer institute or want to be.