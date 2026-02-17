Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s links to some of the most powerful political and business leaders have made banner headlines across the world over the past few months.

Millions of documents, videos and images related to Epstein and released by the US Justice Department have triggered a maelstrom of public scrutiny over his sex trafficking ring that entrapped hundreds of underage girls but managed to avoid law enforcement agencies for a long time.

While Epstein’s sex trafficking network and his crimes against underage girls began appearing in police reports and court documents as early as the 2000s, he went scott-free till 2008.

Even after he was sentenced to 18 months in jail in 2008, Epstein did not spend much time in prison – being allowed to live in his luxurious residence and even to fly to his notorious island in the US Virgin Islands.

More notably, Epstein could return to his former lavish lifestyle after his sentence, reduced to 13 months, ended in mid-2009.

He did not face arrest until a decade later, despite the fact that he was accused of abusing and trafficking more than 1,000 girls.

But how did Epstein manage to avoid justice for so long till he was jailed in New York, where he committed suicide in 2019?

Analysts and investigative journalists, who have played a critical role in partially exposing Epstein’s sex trafficking network, suspect that his strong connections with US, Israeli and probably other intelligence agencies, as well as his ties with top political and financial elites, helped him evade the long arm of the law for many years.

Was Epstein a spy?

One of the missing pieces of the puzzle in the Epstein jigsaw is the suspicion that he worked as a spy for different intelligence agencies.

Vicky Ward , an investigative journalist who played an important role in unmasking Epstein, provides some context by quoting Alexander Acosta, a former attorney for the Southern District of Florida, who offered a controversial plea deal to the paedophile financier in 2008.

Ward quotes Acosta as saying that he was told by higher-ups that Epstein “belonged to intelligence” – apparently the CIA – with a “leave-it-alone” status. Therefore, Acosta could not go after him because Epstein was "above his pay grade", Ward wrote.

“So, Acosta, according to himself, backed off on prosecuting Epstein back in 2007, despite the possession of ample evidence proving his guilt, because he ‘belonged to intelligence’. Whose intelligence, exactly? is the first of many questions that arise here,” wrote John Schindler, a security expert and former National Security Agency analyst and counterintelligence officer.

Schindler believes that Epstein was definitely a spy, but he is not sure for which intelligence he was an asset, mentioning Russian and Israeli intelligence. He also hints that Epstein had connections with American intelligence, like the FBI.

In addition to the Acosta episode, there were other indications that Epstein had handled political, financial, and, at times, military transactions among the US, Israel, and other states since his early years.

Epstein, who worked for the American investment group Bear Stearns in the 1980s, was also allegedly involved in arms trafficking when he was a young man. Ward wrote that the disgraced financier organised a meeting with defence contractors in the Pentagon in 1981.

Dan Steinbock, an acclaimed expert on global affairs, feels that something was profoundly wrong about the fact that Epstein enjoyed “a longstanding political immunity even after documented crimes, as well as FBI monitoring, certain comments by multiple involved parties.”

“The longitude of Epstein activities, his high-level Israeli visitors and high-profile US political targets” signal that he had connections with intelligence communities, according to Steinbock.

By ‘high-level Israeli visitors’, Steinbock refers to former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, who also served as the country’s army chief, to top a 35-year-long career in the military.

Barak’s connections with Epstein have been well documented, including the ex-premier’s stays in the sex offender’s Manhattan house during his US visits.

“It is very embarrassing," says Alon Liel, a former director general in the Israeli foreign ministry, referring to Epstein-Barak ties. However, Liel is not sure about the possibility that Mossad leveraged Epstein's contacts in favour of Israeli interests.

“Nothing of this kind was mentioned here,” he tells TRT World.

Despite the far-right Netanyahu government's rejections to connect Israel with Epstein, there are a number of associations between the sex offender financier and the Israeli state.