AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan's army recaptures key positions from RSF in El-Fasher
The Sudanese army said in a statement that it carried out operations against RSF's positions in El-Fasher and inflicted personnel and equipment losses.
Sudan's army recaptures key positions from RSF in El-Fasher
RSF-held territory has shrunk rapidly recently across Sudan as the army expanded its military gains. / AP
October 8, 2025

The Sudanese army has said that it seized several forward defensive positions held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan.

A military statement said on Tuesday that army forces carried out "special operations" to clear several RSF "defensive positions" and inflicted personnel and equipment losses on the rebel group.

The army said troops captured several combat vehicles, without giving an exact number, and destroyed six others, including armoured vehicles.

According to the army, RSF fighters launched an attack on the southern axis of El-Fasher, but government forces repelled it and inflicted heavy losses.

There was no comment from the RSF on the army statement.

RelatedTRT World - RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
RECOMMENDED

Blockade on El-Fasher

The RSF has imposed a blockade on El-Fasher since May 10, 2024, despite international warnings about the dangers to the city, a hub for humanitarian operations in the five Darfur states.

El-Fasher holds major strategic importance, and its recapture by the army could mark the beginning of a broader RSF defeat. The rebel group lost significant leverage after being pushed out of Khartoum in August.

In recent months, the RSF-held territory has shrunk rapidly across Sudan as the army expanded its military gains to include Khartoum, White Nile and North Kordofan states.

Since mid-April 2023, clashes between Sudanese army forces and the RSF have killed more than 20,000 people and displaced some 15 million, according to UN and local authorities, while a study by American universities estimates the death toll at approximately 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference