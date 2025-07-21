Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called Israel’s recent strike on Syria “unnecessary and hasty,” criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and renewing calls for early elections.

In an interview with Israeli Army Radio on Monday, Lapid said the response “was in the wrong place” and suggested Israel was acting without a coherent regional strategy.

“It seemed as if we were drunk on power. Now we strike anywhere in the Middle East without a clear policy,” he said.

He was referring to Israel’s recent air strike on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus, which the government claimed was aimed at protecting Druze communities.

Lapid, who is the leader of the Yesh Atid (There is Future) party, also urged early elections, saying: “Everyone says that once we return from recess, we’ll head straight to elections. We must go to elections to save ourselves from this terrible government.”

The Knesset recess begins July 27 and extends through October, during which parliamentary sessions are suspended.