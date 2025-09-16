Irish President Michael Higgins has suggested Israel and countries that supply it with weaponry should be excluded from the United Nations.

He made the comments on Tuesday after a team of independent experts commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the announcement of the report, Higgins said, "I think it's a very, very important document, and of course, the chair of that working group was the chair of the working group on Rwanda, and it explicitly states that four of the main actions as referred to in the 1948 convention on genocide are met.

"It goes further and suggests that the incitement to genocide has been present, and it specifically mentions those in high office who use language to encourage and incite genocide.

"I have spoken so often about it, and I'm coming to what is a celebration of the production of food in all its different ways, and when you think of all the people killed yesterday and today, half of them women and children."