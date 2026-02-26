Türkiye has commemorated the victims of the Khojaly Massacre, the mass killing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian forces in 1992 in the town of Khojaly in the Karabakh region.

"We strongly condemn the massacre perpetrated against innocent civilians on 26 February 1992 in the town of Khojaly, located in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement on Thursday.

“The atrocities committed in Khojaly remain a shameful stain on the conscience of humanity. The pain of our 613 brothers and sisters who were brutally killed, as well as those who were wounded, taken captive, and went missing, still weighs heavy on our hearts.”

It added: “We wish Allah’s mercy upon our brothers and sisters who lost their lives during the Khojaly Massacre, and extend our condolences to the people of Azerbaijan.”

What happened in Khojaly

Soon after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Armenian forces took over the town of Khojaly in Karabakh on February 26 1992, after battering it with heavy artillery and tanks.