Syria’s president: Reconstruction should rely on investment, not aid
Syria has opened up to global investment, attracting $28 billion in first six months, President Ahmed al Sharaa says.
Sharaa stressed the government’s commitment to protecting investors under the law and integrating Syria into the regional and global economy. / Reuters
October 29, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa said that his country’s reconstruction should be driven by investment rather than foreign aid, emphasising Syria’s strategic role in regional stability and its growing economic ties with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2025 conference in Riyadh on Wednesday, al Sharaa highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in regional economic leadership and its support for Syria’s post-war recovery.

“We want to rebuild Syria through investment, not through aid and assistance,” he said. “Saudi Arabia is a major player in the region, and under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision, it has become a hub for economists in the Middle East.”

Al Sharaa noted that the economy is closely tied to regional security and that instability in Syria during the civil war has posed strategic risks, including the spread of drugs and migration crises.

“The world has experienced Syria in turmoil over the past 14 years and as a generator of crises over the last 60 years,” he said.

Partnerships with Türkiye

He emphasised that Syria has opened up to global investment, attracting $28 billion in the first six months after amending investment laws.

“Syria’s investment opportunities are rich, and major global economists recognise this,” he said, adding that the country has partnerships with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, and US companies.

“Saudi Arabia supports prosperity, stability, and development in Syria, and I have been following for years the vision put forward by the Saudi crown prince, which encompasses the entire region,” he added.

Al Sharaa stressed the government’s commitment to protecting investors under the law and integrating Syria into the regional and global economy. “We cannot live in isolation. Integration with other countries creates a fully connected future economy,” he said.

The Syrian leader concluded by underscoring that Syria will achieve balanced economic rankings regionally and internationally and “will be among major economies within several years.”

Al Sharaa landed in Riyadh on Tuesday to participate in the third day of the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, hosted by Riyadh through October 30. The event brings together more than 8,000 participants, including senior officials from around the world.

