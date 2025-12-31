In pictures: Volunteers dress as Santa Claus to bring joy to Palestinian children in Gaza
WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
In pictures: Volunteers dress as Santa Claus to bring joy to Palestinian children in GazaThe volunteers played games with the children and performed some music to ease the burden they face caused by Israel's genocidal war.
Volunteers play with Palestinian children to ease their burden / AA
December 31, 2025

Palestinian volunteers wore Santa Claus costumes and toured neighbourhoods in Jabalia in northern Gaza to bring moments of joy to Palestinian children affected by Israel's genocide in the blockaded enclave.

The volunteers played games with the children, performed music, and distributed some gifts in an effort to ease the burden the children face living amid the rubble.

The streets of Jabalia in northern Gaza, similar to the rest of the blockaded enclave, were reduced to ruins.

Here are some of the images

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry