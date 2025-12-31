Palestinian volunteers wore Santa Claus costumes and toured neighbourhoods in Jabalia in northern Gaza to bring moments of joy to Palestinian children affected by Israel's genocide in the blockaded enclave.

The volunteers played games with the children, performed music, and distributed some gifts in an effort to ease the burden the children face living amid the rubble.

The streets of Jabalia in northern Gaza, similar to the rest of the blockaded enclave, were reduced to ruins.

Here are some of the images