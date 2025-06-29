At least 239 children have died in western Sudan since January due to a lack of sufficient food and medicine, the Sudan Doctors Network said on Sunday.

The civilian medical organisation said in a statement that its team documented child deaths from malnutrition and critical shortages of food and medical supplies in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, between January and June.

It warned of escalating hunger and the continued targeting of children’s nutrition warehouses in El Fasher, which remains under siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“The Network deeply regrets the international community’s continued neglect of Darfur’s children, who have endured more than a year under siege,” the statement said, adding that El Fasher and the surrounding camps in North Darfur state are facing an almost total absence of food and medical supplies, along with unaffordable prices for basic necessities.

It issued an urgent appeal to save the remaining civilians in El Fasher, who it said are under constant siege and bombardment.

The statement also urged regional and international organisations “to put pressure on the Rapid Support Forces to accept and implement the truce proposed by the UN Secretary-General”.

“Immediate action is needed to open humanitarian corridors, allow the delivery of emergency aid and medical supplies, and lift the siege that has gripped El Fasher for over a year,” it added.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has rocked El Fasher since May 10, despite international warnings about the battle in the city, which serves as the main hub for humanitarian operations across the Darfur region’s five states.