Saudi Arabia and Egypt have condemned Israel's bombing of Syria and called on the international community to stop its destabilising actions.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday the Kingdom "expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of several areas in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and their attempts to undermine its security and stability, in repeated violations of relevant international agreements and laws."

The ministry also expressed solidarity with Syria, its government and its people. It also highlighted "the necessity for the international community to fulfil its responsibilities in stopping Israel's destabilising actions, preventing the expansion of the conflict — an issue that Saudi Arabia has repeatedly warned about."

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that Egypt "condemns the latest Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, which constitute a systematic escalation, a blatant violation of international law, and a disregard for the UN Charter."

It emphasised that "this Israeli approach further exacerbates tensions and conflict, while also constituting a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity."

The ministry called on "international actors and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibilities in compelling Israel to halt these blatant violations and to put an end to them."

Additionally, it stressed, "the importance of Israel withdrawing from the Syrian territories it has recently occupied, in a blatant violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, as a step toward achieving a full withdrawal from the Syrian territories occupied in 1967, given that the Golan Heights is occupied Syrian land."