In an era of rapidly shifting alliances and intensifying great-power competition, the Eastern Mediterranean has once again become a central arena of strategic realignment.

Long shaped by maritime trade routes, energy corridors and geopolitical fault lines, the region is now witnessing the emergence of new security architectures that operate alongside, and in some cases outside, established alliance frameworks.

Among these, a trilateral defence cooperation mechanism involving Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) and Israel has evolved beyond occasional joint exercises into a more systematic partnership.

This alignment is distinguishable not only by its procedural depth, but also by its development largely through bilateral and trilateral agreements that do not fully integrate with NATO’s standard transparency, oversight and information-sharing mechanisms.

The political narrative accompanying this shift has also grown more emotive. Greek and Greek Cypriot media have increasingly portrayed the trilateral alignment as a bulwark against Turkish influence in the region.

Statements by GCA Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas defending closer military cooperation with Israel, encapsulated in his assertion that “peace is always secured through strength”, have gained significant traction in domestic debate.

Parallel commentary in Greek Cypriot and allied media has framed the burgeoning security partnership with Israel and Greece in highly charged terms, portraying Tel Aviv as a strategic guarantor against Ankara’s influence and, at times, as a protector of the island’s interests.

Such rhetoric, while targeted at domestic audiences, risks deepening regional misperceptions and further complicating Türkiye’s longstanding calls for de-escalation, transparent dialogue, and confidence-building measures to foster genuine stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Recent developments provide concrete evidence of a deepening operational alignment.

Greece’s procurement of advanced systems from Israel, including PULS multiple rocket launchers and layered air and missile defence technologies, underscores a shift toward integrated, capability-enhancing partnerships.

Simultaneously, the GCA’s move to deploy Israel-origin air defence systems signals a willingness to blend strategic doctrines and equipment profiles across national boundaries.

Adding further operational weight to these developments, Greek, Israeli and Greek Cypriot military officials signed a joint action plan for defence cooperation in December, setting the stage for expanded air and naval exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean in 2026.

According to Greek military sources, the plan encompasses joint training, naval and air drills, and the transfer of tactical know-how from Israel to Greece and the GCA, a tangible step toward deeper operational alignment that extends beyond political statements alone.

This reflects a broader trend toward bespoke bilateral/trilateral arrangements with niche partners like Israel, whose defence industry targets the Eastern Mediterranean as a priority for exports and strategic links.

Joint training initiatives in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and maritime surveillance have intensified in recent years, with Greek-Israeli forces focusing on interoperability in congested waters.

Informal GCA-Israeli cooperation on UAS and electronic warfare has also been reported, often bypassing formal NATO channels .

While these enhance situational awareness for energy infrastructure and maritime traffic, they raise concerns over data ownership, intelligence sharing, and command authority in crises, further highlighting risks of fragmentation outside alliance structures.

NATO’s southern flank and the coordination gap

The trilateral nexus poses significant challenges to NATO’s southern flank , where information asymmetries already stem from divergent threat perceptions and unresolved disputes.

Bilateral/trilateral arrangements bypassing alliance mechanisms create parallel intelligence, procurement, and planning channels.

This undermines NATO’s integrated air/missile defence (shared early warning, interoperable structures) and maritime domain awareness.

The EU faces similar issues in synchronising its Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) with NATO, as non-standard partnerships with external suppliers add complexity.