A scheduled hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial on Monday was postponed over “security-diplomatic reasons,” delaying his return to the witness stand, according to a late Sunday report by The Jerusalem Post.

Judges at the Jerusalem District Court decided Sunday to hear another defence witness instead, delaying Netanyahu’s return to the witness stand, which is now unlikely before next week, according to the newspaper.

The decision followed a defence request to cancel Netanyahu’s testimony, citing unspecified “security-diplomatic reasons” outlined in sealed materials submitted to both the court and the prosecution, the report said.

Prosecutors opposed the move, arguing that unless there are urgent and unavoidable security needs, Netanyahu should align his schedule with the court’s calendar and emphasised the public interest in advancing the trial, particularly completing his cross-examination, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The case remains in the cross-examination phase of Netanyahu’s testimony. Netanyahu first took the stand in December 2024, and prosecutors began cross-examining him in June 2025 after 36 defence-led sessions, the report said.