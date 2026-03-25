Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles across the Middle East on Wednesday, targeting Israel and bases hosting US military and financial assets in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, despite signals from US President Donald Trump that he was keen to pursue talks with Tehran—moves that had briefly steadied global markets.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attacks were part of ongoing retaliation against US-Israeli strikes, accusing regional countries of facilitating operations against Iranian territory.

In Kuwait, a drone strike hit a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, sparking a fire and causing limited damage, authorities said.

Bahrain activated air raid sirens, while in Jordan, falling shrapnel near Amman caused alarm but no casualties.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted at least four drones in its eastern region.

Related TRT World - Iran signals preference for JD Vance in US talks amid trust deficit

Region-wide escalation

Israel said it was launching fresh strikes on Iranian “infrastructure” after detecting new missile fire, as the tit-for-tat attacks intensify.