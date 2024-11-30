Local sources said that the opposition groups have broken through to the centre of Aleppo, one of Syria’s two largest cities.

The anti-regime armed groups, which had been advancing towards Aleppo from the west after clashing with regime forces for three days, broke through the defence lines in the Hamdaniyya, New Aleppo, and Zahra axes in Aleppo's western countryside and entered the city centre.

After three days of fighting in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, opposition groups are said to have taken control of 400 square kilometres of territory.

Following fighting through the night, opposition forces advanced to the outskirts of the city, seizing control of 70 settlements and strategic locations.

Some 10,000 civilians fleeing the fighting have sought refuge in rural Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Control of Saraqib secured

The opposition groups in Syria have entered the strategically important town of Saraqib in Idlib, local sources reported.

During two days of clashes in Idlib, regime forces suffered heavy losses and withdrew from Saraqib. The town is now under the control of anti-regime armed groups.