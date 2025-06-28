TÜRKİYE
1 min read
President Erdogan marks 2234th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces
'I congratulate, with my most heartfelt feelings, founding anniversary of our Turkish Land Forces, which has history of 2234 years full of glorious victories,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President Erdogan marks 2234th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces
Erdogan praised the heroism of the Turkish Armed Forces and honoured the memory of fallen martyrs. / AA
June 28, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday marked the 2234th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces.

"I congratulate, with my most heartfelt feelings, the founding anniversary of our Turkish Land Forces, which has a history of 2234 years filled of glorious victories," Erdogan wrote on X.

Hailing "the heroic members" of the Turkish Armed Forces and Land Forces, Erdogan said: "I gratefully remember our martyrs."

Hun Emperor Mete Khan’s accession to the throne in 209 BCE is recognised as the foundation of the Turkish Army.

RECOMMENDED

The organisation model of the army, initiated by Khan, was also used by other Turkic states in history, including Gokturks, Uighurs, Seljuks, and Ottomans.

Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders