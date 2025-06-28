Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday marked the 2234th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces.

"I congratulate, with my most heartfelt feelings, the founding anniversary of our Turkish Land Forces, which has a history of 2234 years filled of glorious victories," Erdogan wrote on X.

Hailing "the heroic members" of the Turkish Armed Forces and Land Forces, Erdogan said: "I gratefully remember our martyrs."

Hun Emperor Mete Khan’s accession to the throne in 209 BCE is recognised as the foundation of the Turkish Army.