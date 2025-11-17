China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is embarking on a three-nation tour of Central Asia to hold a strategic dialogue, an official statement said on Monday.

Wang will visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan on November 19-22, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He will meet with his counterparts Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovic, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, and Sirojiddin Muhriddin, respectively, in Bishkek, Tashkent, and Dushanbe, it added.

‘Eternal’ friendship