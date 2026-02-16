Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Monday strongly condemned Tel Aviv’s decision to turn areas in the occupied West Bank into Israeli “state property.”

He called the move a “clear violation of international law,” saying it goes “against the common conscience of humanity and is a continuation of its genocidal policies and practices.”

Duran underlined that such initiatives deepen injustice in the region and deliberately target hopes for peace, regional tranquillity, and security.

“This approach, which disregards the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people and aims to alter the demographic and legal structure, will be one of the biggest obstacles to lasting stability in the region,” he wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He rejected “all forms of usurpation of Palestinian territories,” calling on the international community to assume responsibility for stopping “this illegality” and establishing lasting peace based on a two-state solution.