Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump of plans to strike Hamas leaders in Qatar before the attack took place, contradicting White House claims that it was notified only after missiles were launched, Axios reported Monday.

Netanyahu called Trump around 1200 GMT Tuesday to brief him on the impending strike, Israeli officials with direct knowledge told the online outlet.

Initial reports of explosions in Doha emerged 51 minutes later.

The White House maintained it was informed after missiles were airborne, claiming Trump had no opportunity to object.

"The US military informed Trump of Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha, and he immediately directed his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform Qatar," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Axios.

However, acknowledging he had limited time to halt the attack, Israeli officials suggested the White House was aware earlier.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the call from the US came ten minutes after the attack began.

"Trump knew about the strike before the missiles were launched and didn't say no," a senior Israeli official claimed.