WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
The attack drew global condemnation, with Trump saying he was 'very unhappy' about the attack.
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
Netanyahu spoke to Trump before Israel bombed Qatar. / AP
September 15, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump of plans to strike Hamas leaders in Qatar before the attack took place, contradicting White House claims that it was notified only after missiles were launched, Axios reported Monday.

Netanyahu called Trump around 1200 GMT Tuesday to brief him on the impending strike, Israeli officials with direct knowledge told the online outlet.

Initial reports of explosions in Doha emerged 51 minutes later.

The White House maintained it was informed after missiles were airborne, claiming Trump had no opportunity to object.

"The US military informed Trump of Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha, and he immediately directed his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform Qatar," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Axios.

However, acknowledging he had limited time to halt the attack, Israeli officials suggested the White House was aware earlier.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the call from the US came ten minutes after the attack began.

"Trump knew about the strike before the missiles were launched and didn't say no," a senior Israeli official claimed.

RECOMMENDED

Another said the US was informed at the political level "well in advance,” and "if Trump had wanted to stop it, he could have."

The officials insisted missiles had not yet been fired during the Trump-Netanyahu conversation and claimed Israel would have cancelled the strike if Trump had objected.

American or Israeli officials have neither confirmed nor denied the report.

The strike in Qatar's capital targeted Hamas leaders discussing a US ceasefire proposal, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

The attack drew global condemnation, with Trump saying he was "very unhappy" about the attack.

Netanyahu has repeatedly characterised the strike as a unilateral Israeli action, including during a Monday press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy