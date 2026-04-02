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Trump's 'spiritual adviser' faces backlash after comparing him to Jesus Christ
Social media backlash grows after Paula White-Cain likens President Donald Trump's struggles and leadership to Jesus Christ in controversial remarks.
Trump's 'spiritual adviser' faces backlash after comparing him to Jesus Christ
Paula White-Cain’s remarks about Donald Trump sparked accusations of blasphemy among online critics. [File photo] / AFP
April 2, 2026

US President Donald Trump’s personal spiritual advisor is facing widespread backlash on social media after making a controversial comparison between him and Jesus Christ on Wednesday.

“Jesus taught so many lessons through his death, burial and resurrection. He showed us great leadership, great transformation requires great sacrifice,” said Paula White-Cain.

“And Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life.

“You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us,” she said.

“But it didn’t end there for him, and it didn’t end there for you.

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“God always had a plan. On the third day, he rose, he defeated evil, he conquered death, hell and the grave. And because he rose, we all know that we can rise. And sir, because of his resurrection, you rose up," she added.

“And I believe that the Lord said to tell you this — because of his victory, you will be victorious in all you put your hands to," she told Trump.

Cain-White has been slammed by social media users, who called the speech "blasphemy and "insanity.”

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SOURCE:AA
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