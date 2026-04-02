US President Donald Trump’s personal spiritual advisor is facing widespread backlash on social media after making a controversial comparison between him and Jesus Christ on Wednesday.

“Jesus taught so many lessons through his death, burial and resurrection. He showed us great leadership, great transformation requires great sacrifice,” said Paula White-Cain.

“And Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life.

“You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us,” she said.

“But it didn’t end there for him, and it didn’t end there for you.