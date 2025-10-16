The Gaza Health Ministry said that it had received the remains of 30 Palestinian prisoners from Israel via Red Cross teams, bringing the total number to 120 since a ceasefire deal took effect on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said that its teams were conducting medical procedures to examine, document, and deliver the deceased to their families.

Four of the bodies have been identified by their families so far, it added.

“Signs of abuse, beating, handcuffs, and blindfolding were visible on some of the bodies,” the ministry said.