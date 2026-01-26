WORLD
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Officials say 316 people were rescued and search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Scores of people die each year from ferry accidents in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands. / Reuters
January 26, 2026

At least 15 people have died after a ferry carrying more than 350 passengers sank off Basilan province in the southern Philippines.

Another 43 are missing, according to GMA News Online.

The vessel, identified as the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo Island in Sulu province.

Coast Guard officials reportedly told local media that 316 people were rescued while search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Mujiv Hataman, governor of the island province of Basilan, shared clips from the scene at Mindanao's Isabela port on Facebook, showing survivors being ushered off boats, with some wrapped in thermal blankets and others being carried on stretchers.

Hataman told DZBB radio that most survivors were doing well, but several elderly passengers needed emergency medical care. He added that authorities were still cross-checking the passenger manifest as rescue efforts proceeded.

Scores of people die each year from ferry accidents in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands with a patchy record on maritime safety.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
