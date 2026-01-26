At least 15 people have died after a ferry carrying more than 350 passengers sank off Basilan province in the southern Philippines.

Another 43 are missing, according to GMA News Online.

The vessel, identified as the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo Island in Sulu province.

Coast Guard officials reportedly told local media that 316 people were rescued while search and rescue operations are ongoing.