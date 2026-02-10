Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, held talks in Oman days after the conclusion of the first round of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.



An Omani Foreign Ministry statement said on Tuesday that Sultan Haitham bin Tarik met with Larijani and discussed the latest developments in the Iran-US negotiations and “pathways to achieve a balanced and equitable agreement for all parties.”



The discussions also addressed “the critical importance of resuming dialogue and returning to the negotiating table to bridge perspectives and resolve outstanding differences through peaceful means,” the statement said.

The talks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Washington on Tuesday for talks with US President Donald Trump, in a trip seen as an attempt by Tel Aviv to “shape” the ongoing nuclear talks between the US and Iran.

“Netanyahu is now on his way to the United States. Americans must think wisely and not allow him, through posturing, to imply before his flight that 'I want to go and teach Americans the framework of the nuclear negotiations,” Larijani said on X.



“They must remain alert to the destructive role of the Zionists.”



Iran’s state news agency IRNA said Larijani’s talks with Sultan Haitham took place in a "constructive" and "positive" climate, addressing ways to boost bilateral cooperation.



Larijani also met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi during his visit, the agency said, without giving further details.