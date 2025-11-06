Nancy Pelosi, a towering figure in US politics and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House of Representatives, announced on Thursday that she will step down at the next election.

Admired as a master strategist for her party, the 85-year-old Democrat shepherded historic legislation through Congress as she navigated America's bitter partisan divide.

In later years, she became a key foe of President Donald Trump, twice leading his impeachment and stunning Washington in 2020 when images of her ripping up his speech to Congress were beamed on live television around the world.

"I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking reelection to Congress," she said in a video statement pointedly aimed at her hometown constituents.

"With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative."

Pelosi, whose term ends in January 2027, was the first woman to lead a major political party in the US Congress.

Despite entering political office later in life, she quickly rose through the ranks to become a darling of liberal West Coast politics and, eventually, one of the most powerful women in US history.