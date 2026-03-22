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Lebanon president calls Israeli bridge strikes 'prelude to ground invasion'
Targeting the Litani River bridges aims to cut off southern Lebanon, hinder humanitarian aid, and advance plans to solidify the Israeli occupation, President Joseph Aoun says.
Lebanon president calls Israeli bridge strikes 'prelude to ground invasion'
Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on a bridge near Qasmiyeh, Lebanon, March 22, 2026. / Reuters
March 22, 2026

Israel's destruction of infrastructure and vital facilities in southern Lebanon could precede a ground invasion by the Israeli army, the Lebanese president has warned.

Condemning the attacks, Joseph Aoun said they "constitute a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and are a prelude to a ground invasion, which Lebanon has repeatedly warned against through diplomatic channels."

These actions constitute collective punishment and violate international law, he stressed, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Targeting the Litani River bridges aims to cut off southern Lebanon, hinder humanitarian aid, and advance plans to solidify the Israeli occupation, Aoun stated.

The president expressed Lebanon's call on the international community, notably the UN and the UN Security Council members, to act immediately to prevent Israeli attacks.

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"Continued silence or inaction encourages further violations and undermines the credibility of the international community," he added.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint war on Iran on February 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The scope of the ongoing escalation has expanded to Lebanon as of March 2, with Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel frequently exchanging fire.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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