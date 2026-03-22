Israel's destruction of infrastructure and vital facilities in southern Lebanon could precede a ground invasion by the Israeli army, the Lebanese president has warned.

Condemning the attacks, Joseph Aoun said they "constitute a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and are a prelude to a ground invasion, which Lebanon has repeatedly warned against through diplomatic channels."

These actions constitute collective punishment and violate international law, he stressed, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Targeting the Litani River bridges aims to cut off southern Lebanon, hinder humanitarian aid, and advance plans to solidify the Israeli occupation, Aoun stated.

The president expressed Lebanon's call on the international community, notably the UN and the UN Security Council members, to act immediately to prevent Israeli attacks.