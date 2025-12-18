At least 16 Sudanese civilians were killed, and several others injured in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in South Kordofan, according to local medics on Thursday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that children, women, and elderly people were among the victims after the RSF and the allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) shelled the city of Dilling in the last 48 hours.

The Nuba Mountains Platform, a local non-governmental organisation, reported early Thursday that nine civilians, including three children, had been killed and several others injured in an attack by the RSF and SPLM-N on Dilling's residential neighbourhoods.

It said that Sudanese army forces later attacked the Taital area in South Kordofan, from which the artillery fire was launched, and managed to take control of it.

Neither the Sudanese army nor the SPLM-N faction or its RSF allies had commented on the report as of yet.