The European Union and the Mercosur bloc signed a long-awaited trade agreement on Saturday, pitching the pact as a forceful rejection of tariffs, isolationism and the growing use of trade as a geopolitical weapon.

The deal between the EU’s 27 member states and Mercosur partners Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay would create one of the world’s largest free-trade areas, covering more than 700 million people and nearly 30 percent of global GDP.

It follows a quarter-century of difficult negotiations and gained momentum amid renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

“We choose fair trade over tariffs, we choose a productive long-term partnership over isolation,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the signing ceremony in Asuncion, Paraguay.

“Bulwark against protectionism”

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña hailed the agreement as “a clear signal in favour of international trade” at a time of mounting global tensions, while European Council President Antonio Costa said it stood in direct contrast to the “use of trade as a geopolitical weapon.”

Brazil’s foreign minister Mauro Vieira described the pact as a “bulwark” against protectionism and unpredictability, even as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a key architect of the deal, was unable to attend and instead praised it as a victory for multilateralism during talks with von der Leyen in Brazil.