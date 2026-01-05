WORLD
France expresses solidarity with Denmark after Trump's Greenland comments
'There can be no change of borders by force,' French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux says after Trump's remarks on Sunday that US control of Greenland would serve wider Western security interests.
Trump said on Sunday that the US needs Greenland for national security reasons. / Reuters
January 5, 2026

The French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux on Monday expressed France's solidarity with Denmark after US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on needing Greenland for national security.

Confavreux noted that France “stands in solidarity” with Denmark, and said Greenland belongs “to the Danes," while speaking on TV channel TF1, according to the broadcaster BFMTV.

"There can be no change of borders by force," he underscored.

Trump said on Sunday that the US needs Greenland for national security reasons, citing what he described as an increased Russian and Chinese presence around the strategically located island country.

He also argued that US control over the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland would serve broader Western interests, adding that the EU “needs us to have it” from a security standpoint.

SOURCE:AA
