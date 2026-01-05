The French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux on Monday expressed France's solidarity with Denmark after US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on needing Greenland for national security.

Confavreux noted that France “stands in solidarity” with Denmark, and said Greenland belongs “to the Danes," while speaking on TV channel TF1, according to the broadcaster BFMTV.

"There can be no change of borders by force," he underscored.